The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 52 people last week, including the following:
•Allen Ray Lineberry Jr., 30, 2 Comer Street, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Richard Craig Patrick, 47, 190 Deer Run, Maysville, battery under the family violence act.
•Jamie Dale Whitfield, 41, 1157 J. Warren Road, Cornelia, probation violation.
•Susan Renae Mealor, 53, 1532 Bob Mann Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jeffery Daniel Sanders, 48, 158 Maddox Hill Road, Jefferson, seat belt violation and obstruction.
•Ronnie Lee Sullivan, 59, 669 Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, simple assault under the family violence act.
•Ashley Nicole Brown, 33, 455 Cedar Ridge Drive, Winder, DUI.
•Stormi Karis Lee Hardy, 29, 366 Charity Road, Homer, DUI and driving without a valid license.
•Kelly Jo Madeker, 50, 1326 West Jefferson Street, Vandalia, Ill., disorderly conduct.
•Joshua Matthew Mashburn, 35, 3488 Damascus Road, Baldwin, affray and simple battery.
•Eric Thomas Simmons, 38, 3445 Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Andrew Allen Sosebee, 27, 263 South Main Street, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Stanley Mitchell Burns Jr., 39, 68 Sunny Lane, Commerce, probation violation.
•Maria Isabel Hernandez, 48, 935 Homer Road, Homer, driving without a valid license and handsfree violation.
•Timothy Patrick McDaniel, 52, 431 Elizabeth Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Lee Porterfield, 40, 2873 Highway 51 North, Carnesville, two counts of employ/use minor to engage in/assist person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium.
•Louis Edward Stiles, 19, 880 Horace Reed Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Gwen Michelle Whitehead, 54, 1748 Dogwood Trail, Monroe, probation violation.
•Victoria Elizabeth Carter, 18, 109 Victoria Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Cassidy Taylor Kohl, 18, 10241 Hickory Flat Highway, Woodstock, theft by shoplifting.
•Scotty Lee Reed, 42, 12055 Highway 106, Carnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Sarah Ann Watkins, 35, 227 Spring Lake Road, Commerce, aggravated stalking.
•Victor Jarvard Bonds, 36, 224 Water Plant Road, Commerce, battery and two counts of cruelty to children.
•Anthony Dakota Meeks, 27, 2629 Highway 51 South, Lula, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Nathan Dwayne Allen, 26, 9463 Gillsville Road, Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Daniel Brantley Carver III, 31, 3761 Mundy Mill Drive, Oakwood, criminal trespass.
•Jacob Ellijah Jones, 24, 3481 Highway 330, Statham, probation violation.
•Kenny Todd Jones, 46, Alto, theft by taking and battery under the family violence act.
•Jason Clint Combs, 30, 341 Boling Road, Homer, simple battery and affray.
•Deborah Patrick Marsingill, 47, 656 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, probation revocation.
•Michael Troy Wilburn, 47, 656 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Ashley Renae Bailey, 37, 700 Washington Street Northwest, Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Lauren Miranda Bonner, 41, 156 Hickory Street, Commerce, possession of marijuana, possession and use of a drug-related object, address change and seat belt violation.
•Brittany Lynn Evans, 32, 2115 Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Arturo Hernandez Jr., 28, 157 Lewallen Road, Commerce, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Krystal Michelle McClure, 39, 338 Hembree Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of a drug-related object, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Orlando Prescott Niles, 48, 170 Cotton Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Phonexay Volarat, 72, 1278 Forbes Street, East Hartford, Conn., DUI and reckless driving.
•Jimmy Dale Bennett, 64, 3639 Woods Bridge Road, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, driving an unregistered vehicle and making a false statement.
•Heather Jane El Cohen, 46, 4993 Creekside Trail, Sarasota, Fla., license plate violation, driving without a valid license, DUI, no insurance and open container violation.
•Michael Andrew Hallen Jr., 44, 186 Ashbrooke Way, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Chad Roberts, 36, 4235 Ellison Farm Road, Braselton, theft by shoplifting.
•Jessica Kristine Rousse, 42, Scottish Inn, Commerce ,theft by shoplifting.
•Luke Scott Shurtleff, 18, P.O. Box 931, Clarkesville, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Debbie Carla Andal, 48, 5009 Woodiron Drive, Duluth, theft by shoplifting.
•Chelsea Michelle Garcia, 22, 776 Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Brianna Xaviette Lindsey, 27, 380 Ruth Street, Athens, failure to appear.
•Gary Paul Stratton, 19, 270 Faye Potts Road, Clarkesville, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a drug-related object, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Ashley Michelle Wilson, 29, 2640 Stonepile Road, Clarkesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jasmine Louise Peach, 29, 3117 Spring Lane, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Tyrone Ritzie, 50, 120 Gillburg Estates Court, Henderson, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and hands free law violation.
•Cody Ottis Skiles, 24, 430 Garrett Branch Road, Ellijay, possession of marijuana and failure to appea52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.