The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 18 people last week, including the following:
•Larry James Barrett, 52, 1036 Carters Street, Lula, criminal trespass.
•Kevin Wood Sizemore, 48, 137 Colony Street, Winfield, Ala., driving with no insurance.
•Jennee Blaire Elrod, 37, 974 Glen Abby Lane, Talmo, theft by shoplifting.
•Jatari Hunter, 30, 133 Bonnie Lane, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Deremy Hamp Myers, 35, 265 Tyrone Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Andrew Allen Sosebee, 27, 263 South Main Street #16, Cornelia, probation violation.
•Makisha Betty Angel, 40, 742 Highway 9 North, Dawsonville, probation violation.
•Sherika Shontey Sanders, 30, 1526 Eaves Road, Apartment N6, Shelby, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Stacie Ann Hasenmyer, 28, 195 Rue Lafayette, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Todd Bradley Hill, 45, 4188 Commerce Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Bridgette Cabrilla Hughes, 29, 244 Hidden Valley Drive, Alto, battery and cruelty to children.
•Brandon Lee McCallister, 24, 4230 Old Highway 441 North, Alto, possession of methamphetamine, simple assault and criminal assault.
•Jessica Ann Jackson, 29, 110 B. Wilson Road, Apartment B12, Commerce, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Sherry Leona Johnson, 47, 5608 Hemlock Street, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Paul William Stills, 50, 162 Morrison Drive, Baldwin, theft by shoplifting.
•Jade Myree Standridge, 34, 752 John Morris Road, Maysville, probation violation.
•Chrisostomo Ervin Arnoldo Baten, 24, 1679 South Highway 121, Apartment 104, Lewisville, Texas, speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Samuel Lara-Rea, 38, 1118 Willingham Avenue, Baldwin, driving without a valid license and no brake lights.
