The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 18 people recently, including the following:
•William Edward Baker, 50, 177 Lilac Lane, Commerce, probation violation.
•Felix Rodriguez Hernandez, 27, 1595 Charity Road, Lot 42, Winterville, driving without a valid license and distracted driving.
•Unique Mercedes Hobbs, 32, 170 Glace Road, College Park, identity theft fraud.
•Jesse Leranzil Arrendondo, 19, 1272 Thyatira-Brockton Road, Jefferson, entering an automobile or motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony.
•Maxwell Evan Bennett, 29, 8020 Highway 320, Toccoa, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Briann Noelle Wells, 20, 205 Hillsboro Road, Bishop, underage possession of alcohol.
•Branham Dalton Elrod, 49, 285 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, probation violation.
•Timothy Gaddis, 54, 5163 Highway 51 South, Lula, criminal trespass.
•Christopher Shane Posten, 50, 183 Barefoot Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Sergio Salgado Venteno, 38, 418 Wesley Chapel Road, Lexington, driving without a valid license.
•Calvin Bill Wright, 38, 131 Hunt Club Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Stanley Paul Jones Jr., 25, 4685 Waverly Way, Oakwood, probation violation.
•Michael Lane Bare, 56, 104 Altima Court, Eatonton, N.C., theft by taking.
•Kerry Irene Little, 52, 154 McDonald Farm Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Kenyonna Veneresha Pittman, 29, 306 Pine Avenue, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•John Raven Cox, 57, 1379 Fort Lamar Road, Homer, probation violation.
•Tracy Renee Dyer, 49, 1225 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•William Richard Shubert, 46, 330 Andrews Road, Baldwin, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.