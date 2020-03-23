The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged five people last week, including the following:
•Trey Daniel Angel, 23, 541 Rock Springs Road, Lula, simple battery, criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering a a law enforcement officer.
•Morris Cooper, 31, 1607 Baltic Avenue, Philadelphia, Penn., theft by receiving stolen property, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, seatbelt violation and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Lacey Marie Towne, 28, 16 Gordon Road, Lexington, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and posession of a drug-related object.
•Matthew Daniel Furgerson, 18, 1709 Yonah-Homer Road, Maysville, DUI.
•Richard Scott Karnes, 22, 449 Evans Street, Homer, simple battery, battery and cruelty to children.
