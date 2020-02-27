The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 46 people last week, including the following:
•Aubrey Randolph Beales, 57, 105 Morris Gardiner Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Teresa Lynn Wagner, 51, 245 Hawks Court, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting, possession and use of a drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine.
•David Ray Graham, 33, 711 Hwy. 63, Commerce, striking an unattended vehicle.
•Travis Darnell Alexander, 31, 6 Broad Acres Court, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Christopher Jason Angel, 19, 344 Aqua Lake Drive, Alto, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Brenda Hill Barker, 56, 201 South Main Street, Hull, criminal trespass.
•Marshall Whitman Dyches, 30, 7982 Hwy. 82, Maysville, theft by deception.
•Amber Nicole Ledford, 37, 1698 Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Andres Felipe Meza-Gallares, 24, 205 Old Hull Road, Athens, pandering.
•Billy Zane Pinter Jr., 50, 2465 Weber Heights Way, Buford, pandering.
•Curtis Smith, 62, 105 Elm Street, Winder, pandering.
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 35, 1910 Hwy. 51 South, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Emily Michelle Watkins, 27, 1910 Hwy. 51 South, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•James Wesley White, 33, 1191 Old Bishop Road, Bishop, failure to appear.
•Caleb Alexander Ford, 21, 692 Morris Gardiner Road, Maysville, aggravated assault.
•Martha Renee Highfield, 27, 148 Lilac Lane, Commerce, distributing obscene materials.
•Dominique Sharod Hopkins, 28, 226 Parkview Homes, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jessica Lynn Ball, 32, 1707 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Nicholas Thad McKinzie, 33, 180 Sol Drive, Homer, probation violation.
•Benford Lee Wade Jr., 32, 372 Old Richard Road, Baldwin, driving without a valid license.
•Alejandro Ramirez-Suastegui, 47, 3916 Horse Shoe Boulevard, Gainesville, driving without a valid license.
•Bryan Keith Angel, 31, 186 River Bend Road, Commerce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and battery under the family violence act.
•Moises Nieves Jr., 39, 5202 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, battery under the family violence act.
•James Brandon Silman, 32, 178 Piedmont Road, Hull, trafficking in drugs and possession of a drug-related object.
•Clayton Taylor Spence, 35, 277 Georgia Avenue, Winder, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a drug-related object, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and parole violation.
•Patrick Odarin Tarpkins, 50, 1130 W.L. Williams Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Japera Zakiya Vines, 30, 36 Chesterfield Court, Kings Mountain, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding and possession of marijuana.
•Amber Lynn Wilkerson, 29, 115 Dear Wood Court, Bogart, trafficking in drugs and possession of a drug-related object.
•Marterious Navler Allen, 23, 466 N. Learned Street #12, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked, window tint violation and speeding.
•Amanda Marie Goodman, 37, 1165 Della Slaton Road, Comer, possession of methamphetamine.
•Tabitha Pearl McDaniel, 30, 305 Rattletrap Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Sadie Parsons Mooney, 35, 1009 Debbie Street, Savannah, possession of methamphetamine.
•Melanie Hooper Wilson, 39, 253 Rattletrap Road, Commerce, probation violation and failure to appear.
•Brandon Michael Burbage, 28, 1068 Wrights Mill Road, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Tabitha Ann Bell, 39, 139 Millet Drive, Stony Point, N.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Duane McGriff, 55, 386 Miller Farm Road, Statesville, N.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Lamar Webb, 36, 176 Greenwood Circle, Toccoa, driving while license suspended or revoked and headlight violation.
•Christina Cassandra Carter, 28, 4602 Braselton Highway, Hoschton, failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Zhanna Viktoriya Cortes, 27, 2421 Finchley Drive, Charlotte, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Kristina Louise Hubbard, 28, 162 Longview Drive, Cleveland, DUI and improperly parked vehicle.
•Jerri Irvin Mason, 53, 2014 Damascus Road, Homer, failure to appear.
•Rogelio Carrilo, 44, 3631 Del Rio Drive, Gainesville, speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Kendarius Trevon Gillespie, 22, 173 Hunter Road, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Eva Michelle Kiser, 26, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•David Lee Redmond III, 31, 60 Richmond Way, Commerce, open container violation, DUI and operation of an unsafe vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.