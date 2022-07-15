Charity Baptist Church will hold a Back to School Bash on July 27 at 6 p.m.
The event will include games, a cookout and walking trail.
“Everyone is invited,” organizers state.
The church is located at 1302 Highway 51 North, Homer. The pastor is Scott Smith.
