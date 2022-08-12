Charity Baptist Church will hold its homecoming celebration on Sunday, August 28, starting at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome. Lunch will be provided after the service.
The church is located at 1302 Hwy. 51 North, Homer. The pastor is Scott Smith.
