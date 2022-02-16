Charles Billingslea of Homer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media, from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester.
More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
