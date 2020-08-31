Charles Turk, who was elected as chairman of the Banks County Board Commissioners as of Jan. 1, 2021, will take office a few months early.
BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper earlier resigned and the commissioners voted at its Aug. 25 meeting for Turk to go ahead and take the chairman position.
The BOC also agreed at the Aug. 25 meeting for Danny Maxwell to serve as vice chairman through the end of this year. Turk has been serving as vice chairman this year.
Turk had been serving as the District 4 commissioner. Keith Gardiner has been elected to take over this position as of Jan. 1, 2021. The BOC agreed at the Aug. 25 meeting to ask Gardiner if he would go ahead and take the position as of Oct. 1.
