The schedule has been set for the meetings of the Charter System Governance Council at each school during the 2022-203 school year.
BCPS
BCPS
The Banks County Primary School Charter System Governance Council meetings will be held on the following dates for the 2022-2023 school year: Sept. 15, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 13.
The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the BCPS Media Center.
BCES
The Banks County Elementary School Charter System Governance Council meetings will be held on the following dates for the 2022-2023 school year: Sept. 22, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Dec. 15, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, April 20 and May 18.
The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the BCES Media Center.
BCMS
The Banks County Middle School Charter System Governance Council meetings will be held on the following dates for the 2022-2023 school year: Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21 and April 18.
The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the BCMS Media Center.
BCHS
The Banks County High School Charter System Governance Council meetings will be held on the following dates for the 2022-2023 school year: Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8, Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 7 and April 11.
The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the BCHS Media Center.
