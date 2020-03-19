Murder charges have been added for a man arrested earlier in connection with the death of a woman found at a residential fire in Alto.
Jeremy Ray Chastain, 30, was arrested earlier on criminal trespass charges in connection with the case. On Tuesday, March 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, working in conjunction with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, secured a warrant for one count of murder against Chastain in connection to the incident that occurred at 691 Yonah Post Road Alto on March 7.
The investigation remains open and ongoing.
