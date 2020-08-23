Cheerleading: Bringing Back the Spirit
School started on August 19th for most high school students, but this year’s cheerleading squads, school has already been in session. Cheerleaders have been hard at work since June getting ready to bring spirit and enthusiasm into a challenging and unpredictable school year.
This year’s squad is being coached by new coaches this year, Abby Ramsey, Nikki Jones and Lynn Suggs. Head coach, Abby Ramsey brings experience to the program with having been the coach of the majorette program in the past, and a former BCHS student.
Coach Ramsey has instilled a philosophy of "just roll with it and bring the spirit back” for the upcoming football and basketball season in the squads.
Ramsey states, “With last year’s school year cut short, it is important that our students know that we are all Leopards, and the role of the cheerleaders is to help instill that this year”.
Coach Ramsey said a couple of things that are different this year is that JV basketball will have a cheer squad and varsity cheerleaders will be attending JV games, and vice versa. She believes this will not only encourage spirit in the stands but show that everyone should be proud to be a Leopard.
Ramsey’s enthusiastic attitude has “rolled” over into her senior captains this year, Hailey Scriba and Kaytee Garrison. Garrison stated that one of their squad goals this year is to bring spirit back into the school. Scriba added that being part of an athletic program such as cheerleading gives a platform to show students that everyone can be part of something, it doesn’t have to be cheerleading, but diversity is important for all students.
Seniors: Gracie Martin, Averi Pass and Becca Wilbanks will serve as leaders on this year’s squad. Coach Ramsey said that all of her seniors have already showed tremendous leadership skills during camp and at practice.
While many of the squad members bring past experience of being on a cheerleading squad, there are a few girls that have not cheered since recreation ball. However Coach Ramsey is confident that her seniors will step in and play the role of teacher, mentor and friend to the younger ones.
Coach Ramsey recognizes the importance of the role cheerleaders’ play in the school as well as the community. The squad held a summer camp where many future Leopards attended, and are planning several activities during Homecoming week. The squad is currently selling cookie dough to raise funds to help with this year’s activities. Contact any squad member for information.
The BCHS Cheerleading squad will be performing at the first game of the season, September 4, against Commerce.
