The 25th anniversary tour of "Chicago" will be presented this weekend at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.
As a special to the 2022/2023 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash "Chicago" will play a limited engagement at the Fox Theatre from Oct. 21 – 23.
Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, by visiting foxtheatre.org/chicago or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499.
The performance schedule is as follows: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, "Chicago" is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, "Chicago" is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.
