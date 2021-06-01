A Baldwin chicken house was damaged in a fire on June 1.
The Banks County Fire/EMS and Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute Fire Department responded to 925 Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, on a reported structure fire. On arrival, units found a chicken house fire with smoke showing.
"Fire crews made a quick attach on the fire and it was contained to the area of origin," fire chief Steve Nichols said. "Moderate Damage was noted to the chicken house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is listed as accidental and a faulty heating device couldn’t be ruled out."
