Summarize your background
I am a lifelong resident of Banks County. My wife, Tonya, and I have been married for 27 years. Tonya has been employed at Northeast Georgia Health System for 30 years. We have two sons, Jasper and Connor. We live in the Mt. Carmel community and attend Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. I am currently serving in my 16th year as Chief Magistrate of Banks County.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
A simple answer would be knowledge and experience, but to expand on that I submit the following.
•Have served with the independence, fairness, and competence required for the function of this office
•Completed hundreds of hours of Magistrate Judge training
•Implementation of computerized case management system
•Implementation of video use in first appearance hearings
•Assist other courts with research and/or technical matters
•Experience handling all proceedings within the jurisdiction of Magistrate Court as they relate to the more than 14,500 criminal warrants issued while serving as Chief Magistrate
•Experience handling all proceedings in reference to the more than 7,000 civil cases filed while in office
•Have assisted clerk in keeping criminal and civil dockets updated for the public
•Countless hours of research of the law as it relates to matters within the jurisdiction of Magistrate Court and beyond
•Updating of procedures within the office to conform to and/or accommodate changes in law, court rules, and administration in other offices
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
The key issue facing the office of Chief Magistrate is its provision of the equitable administration of justice. The position requires decisiveness without regard to outside influence. For over 15 years, I have handed down judgments based on evidence and the law. I plan to address this issue by continuing to be diligent in my responsibilities, independent and fair in my judgments, and adept in the law.
