Summarize your background
I have been a resident of Banks County my entire life and graduated from Banks County High School. I obtained a Bachelors in Business Administration with a focus in Accounting from Piedmont College. I am married with two sons. We are members of Nails Creek Baptist Church and I teach the Toddlers and Tots class on Sunday mornings. I have spent the majority of my career working in local government and have grown up watching my family work in law enforcement and serve the citizens of Banks County.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
As a Banks County resident, I feel the need to serve and better our community. I was raised to use facts, not feelings when making decisions and to know the difference between right and wrong. I believe in being firm, but fair. I know I can help the citizens of our county and look at things going on with a fresh perspective.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
I believe there are several changes that can be made to the current office to help run things more efficiently and smoothly for our county. I would like to see updated technology integrated throughout the office. I want to work with the Sheriff’s Office to establish an electronic warrant system and create an online database to benefit landlords in the county. I want to have an open door policy where citizens can come speak with me about issues they are experiencing. I believe that we need firmer bond amounts for more serious crimes and repeat offenders. Lastly, I would like to work with the commissioners to give the County Marshall more authority to enforce ordinances throughout the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.