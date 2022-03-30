Chris Ausburn is running for Post 3 of the Banks County Board of Commissioners. He is a small business owner and a life-long resident of Banks County.
"I regularly attend the meetings of the Banks County BOC and the Planning Board," he said. "Through my attendance at the meetings and time spent researching the issues and opportunities before Banks County, I have seen a divide growing between the will of the Banks County citizens and the direction we are too often pushed. My campaign will focus on carrying out the will of the people in a way that will preserve all the things we love about our county while providing for its future in a legal, ethical and moral way."
He also states: "Banks County is at a crossroads. The decisions we make now will affect generations to come. If we could all gather on the bridge at Banks Crossing and look south down I-85, I think we could all agree that no county between us and Atlanta has done it right yet. There is no need for us to follow them off that bridge! We are not obligated to over develop just because the interstate runs through us! Development wants Banks County more than we need development. That puts us in a position to only allow development that directly aligns with our zoning codes and does not place and undue burden on our existing residents or erode the soul of our county. Smart, controlled growth of the appropriate size and in the appropriate areas can benefit the county. But this can only be done with the well-being of Banks County and our citizens as the determining factor!"
Ausburn states that "the four major things we can do right now to better position Banks County for the future are:"
•"Revise our comprehensive plan to better reflect the will of the people so that we can provide areas for responsible growth without jeopardizing our rural areas and way of life."
•"Encourage a culture of truly researching every decision brought before our county government to ensure we are making informed decisions that are in the best interest of our county."
•Work with Banks County citizens to develop a future land use map that protects areas of our county that we want preserved and provides appropriate areas to allow for beneficial low impact growth."
•"Encourage new and existing small businesses and support our farming community."
"Decisions that will come before Banks County in the next four years could alter life as we know it for us, our children and our grandchildren," he states. "That is why it is so important that decisions are consistently made through research, careful consideration and always in the best interest of Banks County as defined by our current citizens. "The most fundamental function of government at any level is to represent the people that it governs. To that end, I make no other promise than this: I will use my one vote as county commissioner to make your voice heard each and every time! For me to use that vote, I need your support and vote in the upcoming May election! Thank you for your consideration."
Ausburn can be reached at 706-244-2717.
