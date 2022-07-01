Chris Jones is the new police chief in Baldwin following the resignation of Jeff Branyon.
At the Baldwin City Council meeting on Monday might, the resignation of Branyon was announced. His last day in office will be August 31. Jones will be promoted to chief of police for the City of Baldwin, effective September 1.
Chief Branyon will be continuing his work at Truett McConnell University as head of the new police academy. He will be staying on at the Baldwin Police Department in a part-time position.
At the council meeting, Chief Branyon described his decision as bittersweet as the council expressed their gratitude for what he has done for the city of Baldwin and the police department.
Officer Jones has over 20 years of law enforcement experience and several certifications. He will be attending Chief’s Training in August.
Officer Jones said his goal is to work for the people and is honored to take the position.
