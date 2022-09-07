Baldwin citizens welcomed Chris Jones as the new police chief after he was sworn in by Mayor Joe Elam on Tuesday night, Sept. 6.
“We are so blessed to have a man of Chief Jones’ character to choose to come to Baldwin and serve our community," Mayor Joe Elam said. "We look forward to his leadership as we move forward."
Jones has several years of experience in law enforcement and has worked alongside former chief Jeff Branyon for a large portion of that time.
The council expressed their gratitude for Chief Jones and his family for their commitment to the City of Baldwin, and added that they look forward to working alongside him.
MILLAGE RATE DISCUSSION CONTINUES
Baldwin citizens are continuing to raise their concerns regarding the proposed increase in the millage rate. The proposed millage rate for Habersham County is 9.342 and, with the local options sales tax (LOST) rollback, and the proposed rate is 3.465 for Banks County.
Baldwin officials heard several grievances regarding the tax increase, including some citizens who felt that the increase was rushed to make up for adverse budgeting from previous years.
“You don’t correct things in a day," stated Baldwin resident Eileen Tait. "I feel like your plan is trying to fix it all in one plan. You may fix your budget, but you’re hurting everyone else’s."
Standing behind their decision, Baldwin officials were quick to defend the changes made within their new budget.
“We had to play catch up in order to have a proper fire department, police department, and public works,” stated Councilman Alice Venter.
The council also reiterated their eagerness to bring new businesses into the city to roll back taxes and highlighted Baldwin’s new businesses such as the liquor store, gas station, and daycare.
In other business, the council:
•heard a request from Baldwin’s Police Department to reallocate funds from the Software Contract Services to put towards the purchase of new evidence lockers. The council will vote on this matter at their council meeting on Sept 12.
•it was reported that Baldwin’s 5th Annual Fall Festival will be October 22 from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Applications are now being accepted for vendors and booths for the festival. Contact City Hall or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org for an application or more information.
•it was announced that City Hall will accept fully-executed 2022 tax exemption affidavits until September 30 at 4:30 p.m.
