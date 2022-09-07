JONES SWORN IN

Chris Jones was sworn in as the new police chief in Baldwin. Mayor Joe Elam (left) is shown swearing him in.

 Photos by Karlee Caldwell

Baldwin citizens welcomed Chris Jones as the new police chief after he was sworn in by Mayor Joe Elam on Tuesday night, Sept. 6.

“We are so blessed to have a man of Chief Jones’ character to choose to come to Baldwin and serve our community," Mayor Joe Elam said. "We look forward to his leadership as we move forward."

