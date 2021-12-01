After less than one year in operation, the Banks County Christian Learning Center has already doubled the number of students it is serving and has received a donation that is paving the way to construct a building to house the school.
The program began in the fall of 2021 offering a pilot program for eighth grade students at Banks County Middle School. Interest in the program grew quickly and school leaders were able to add an additional seventh grade class for the second term and are set to offer a class for sixth, seventh and eighth grade starting in the spring.
The organization has also received a donation to be used to construct a building to house the learning center.
“The Banks County Christian Learning Center received a generous, exciting gift recently,” director Noel Pauley states. “$50,000 was pledged to the organization to be matched and used for funds to purchase land and begin building a building to house its organization. Banks County CLC has launched their campaign to raise the other $50,000.”
There are 14 students in each class at the center and they are able to take the Christian Learning Center course as their elective for a nine-week term.
The Christian Learning Center offers release time education classes for students at Banks County Middle School. The course is completely voluntary and requires parent permission. The students are transported off campus to a separate location where they are provided with Christian education and then transported back.
Currently, Banks County Middle School is utilizing a room at Homer United Methodist Church. However, Pauley says they are quickly outgrowing that space.
“Homer Methodist has been an incredibly gracious host,” she said. “They have welcomed each student and staff member with love and open arms. However, at this point, we are looking to expand to offer more classes and grades to the school system. As we do that, we need our own space.”
Banks County CLC leaders hope to raise these matching funds and find property close to the schools in Banks County.
Pauley went on to state, “This community has been overwhelmingly supportive. Every need we post, every request we have, they go above and beyond in their generosity. It is clear Banks County believes in this program and what God can do through it! So, let’s keep growing and reaching more students!”
For more information on the Christian Learning Center and how you can give visit their website at www.bankscountyclc.org. Checks can be mailed to Banks County CLC at P.O. Box 104, Homer, Ga., 30547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.