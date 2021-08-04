A kick-off rally for the Banks County Christian Learning Center was held Sunday evening at Homer United Methodist Church with more than 150 people attending in support of the program.
Eighth grade students at Banks County Middle School will be able to take the religion class as an elective this school year. Classes will be taught off campus at Homer United Methodist Church as part of a “Release Time Education Program,” which was approved by the United States Supreme Court in 1952. As long as parents approve students taking the class and it is offered off campus, the program is legal. No public school funds are used to support the program. The CLC is funded through donations.
The first session will be nine weeks, and 14 students are enrolled in the class.
In planning for the formation of the Christian Learning Center, a group of church leaders in Banks County visited Walton County, where a program started 17 years ago. There are now 1,500 students enrolled in the CLC there.
“Lives were changed and they were greatly impacted,” Duane Eller, pastor of Nails Creek Baptist Church and a board member of the Banks County CLC, said. “Those (from Banks County) who made the journey there saw the results. They said we have to make this happen in Banks County. The Banks County CLC has become a reality. Kids who have never heard the word of God will have that opportunity.”
Scott Smith, pastor of Charity Baptist Church, and also a board member of the Banks County CLC, said, “Boys and girls need to know that Jesus loves them and has a plan for them.”
Noel Pauley, director of the Banks County CLC, stated, “The purpose is to introduce students to God and to introduce them to the word of God. I want them to fall in love with the word of God and know there is a savior with them in the good times and the bad times.”
She told those in attendance that what they can do to help is to pray for the program.
“The number one thing you can do is to cover us in prayer,” she said. “Every day, say a prayer for those 14 students.”
Tanner Clark, youth pastor at Baldwin Baptist Church, is the instructor of the class.
“I’m excited that we get to impact these students for the gospel,” he said. “We need to show them who Jesus is. I want the gospel to make an impact.”
Rep. Chris Erwin also spoke, stating that the need for a CLC program is needed at this time “more so than ever before.”
“We need CLC more so now than ever before,” he said. “We need this. The Lord has provided for us to do this. I am looking forward to the lives that will be changed. I’m looking forward to this program growing.”
At the conclusion of the kick-off rally on Sunday, Zach Watson, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, asked for anyone in the room who is a pastor to come forward and pray, one at a time, for the CLC. This wasn't planned in advance and the pastors didn't know they would be called on to pray. Fourteen pastors, the same number as there are students in the class, came forward and prayed.
For more information on the Banks County CLC, go to their website,https://www.bankscountyclc.org/. The CLC also has a Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.