The Banks County Christian Learning Center plans to hold a Family Night at the middle school gym for students and families on May 13.
The Banks County Board of Education approved the request from the CLC to use gym for the event when it met last week.
Other project and facility use requests approved by the BOE at the March 21 meeting include the following:
•a request from the Banks County Elementary School (BCES) Art Program to sponsor a school art show on March 24.
•a request from Banks County High School (BCHS) JROTC to sponsor an Adrenaline Fundraiser March 10 through April 16.
•a request from BCHS JROTC to sponsor a Boston Butt Sale on April 16.
•a request from the BCHS girls’ basketball team to sponsor a camp at the recreation department for rising second through eighth graders April 25-28.
•a request from BCHS boys’ and girls’ basketball to sponsor the sale of June Calendar Dates April 1 through May 1.
•a request from the BCHS Athletic Department to sponsor a $10,000 give away May 1 through August 18.
•a request from the BCHS Automotive Department to sponsor the sale of raffle tickets for an oil change, brake job and tire rotation.
•a request from the BCHS Automotive Department to sponsor the sale of concessions during an automotive car show on April 23.
•a request from BCMS and BCHS Interact to sponsor a road clean up on McDonald Circle on March 26.
