The Banks County Christian Learning Center will hold its End of Year Celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Banks County Middle School.
"Join us to celebrate all God has done in our first year of CLC in Banks County," leaders state. "We will be hearing from students and staff. God has moved in big ways and we want to share all that's happened in our first year."
