Christmas events are planned in Baldwin and Maysville this weekend.
BALDWIN
The City of Baldwin will host the annual Habersham Community Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The city will have its tree lighting event after the parade at Mitchell Gailey Park. Refreshments will be served and Santa will be available for photos.
MAYSVILLE
The Christmas at Veteran’s Park in Maysville will be on Saturday, December 14. Vendors can set up at 2 p.m. and Santa arrives at 6 p.m. The Community Club will also have hot drinks, roasted marshmallows and s’mores.
