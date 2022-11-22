Christmas festivals, parades and other holiday events are planned across Banks County in the next month.
HOMER
A Christmas Festival will be held in downtown Homer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The theme will be "Homer-ville Whoville Christmas Festival."
The festival will a parade at 10 a.m., photos with Santa, food and craft booths, inflatables, character visits and entertainment.
For parade or vendor information, call 706-677-3510 or email tking@townofhomerga.com.
LULA
The 9th annual Christmas in Lula festival will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
“Many years ago, the city began a celebration/ tradition called ‘Christmas In Lula’ which over the years has met tremendous success bringing the joy of the season and creating family traditions linking one year to another with the harmony of your favorite Christmas music, the delight of downtown Christmas lights and of course the arrival of Santa Clause in our annual holiday parade,” city manager Dennis Bergin states.
This year, the City of Lula, along with the Lula Bellton Historical Society will provide free treats and prizes for all who attend.
The festivities begin at 4 p.m. for the festival at the Lula Depot and the parade begins a 6 p.m. along Main Street.
At the end of the parade, Santa will greet the children at the Lula Depot hearing everyone’s holiday wishes!
The city will also feature Movies in the Park this year featuring “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” immediately after the parade.
To participate in the parade, call Lula City Hall for details at 770-869-3801.
Bergin states, “Christmas booth spaces are also still available, as this is a good time to give back to the community, we just ask that all items are free. (cookies, drinks, trinkets, candy, etc.)
GILLSVILLE
The Town of Gillsville Christmas Festival will be held in downtown on December 3-4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The town will supply hot chocolate, coffee and cookies and will be selling Gillsville T-shirts.
The event will include visits with Santa and other activities for kids.
Sydney Segars Real Estate is sponsoring the event.
BALDWIN
The City of Baldwin invites area families to come out Tuesday December 6, for the Community Christmas Parade, Baldwin Christmas Bazaar and Special Dedication Service for Officer Flores.
"Come downtown early and explore the local vendors at the Christmas Bazaar from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. to find Christmas gifts and support local businesses," Mayor Joe Elam states. "There will also be a few select food vendors set up downtown for you to grab a bite to eat before the parade."
This year’s parade theme is “Angels Among Us," highlighting all the members of our community, living or in legacy, that have touched the lives of others in a profound way.
Elam said, "We want to honor our Veterans, first responders, public servants like teachers/professors, public health professionals (CNAs, doctors, nurses), faith leaders and so many others."
He adds, "In keeping with the holiday spirit, all entrants are encouraged to decorate/light their entries. We will have five community leaders as judges this year. Churches, businesses, and organizations are strongly encouraged to salute their 'angels' by having them ride or walk with their entries."
The parade will take off promptly at 6:30 p.m. making its way up Willingham Avenue from Fieldale Farms Corp. towards Airport Road.
The Grand Marshal for the parade will be Laura Saucedo Flores, the mother of fallen DeKalb County Police Officer, Edgar Flores, who grew up in Baldwin. Officer Flores was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 13th, 2018, four days before his 25 birthday.
Following the parade, everyone is asked to gather in the new park next to Stew-N-Que for a brief special dedication service for Officer Flores.
The deadline to submit entries will be November 29.
MAYSVILLE
Maysville Christmas in the Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the city park, located on Homer Street. The festival will include photos with Santa, caroling by local choirs, food and craft vendors and inflatables.
To be a vendor, call 404-281-4928.
The event is sponsored by the Maysville DDA, Maysville Public Library and Maysville Community Club.
