The City of Baldwin invites area families to come out Tuesday December 6, for the Community Christmas Parade, Baldwin Christmas Bazaar and Special Dedication Service for Officer Flores.
"Come downtown early and explore the local vendors at the Christmas Bazaar from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. to find Christmas gifts and support local businesses," Mayor Joe Elam states. "There will also be a few select food vendors set up downtown for you to grab a bite to eat before the parade."
This year’s parade theme is “Angels Among Us," highlighting all the members of our community, living or in legacy, that have touched the lives of others in a profound way.
Elam said, "We want to honor our Veterans, first responders, public servants like teachers/professors, public health professionals (CNAs, doctors, nurses), faith leaders and so many others."
He adds, "In keeping with the holiday spirit, all entrants are encouraged to decorate/light their entries. We will have five community leaders as judges this year. Churches, businesses, and organizations are strongly encouraged to salute their 'angels' by having them ride or walk with their entries."
The parade will take off promptly at 6:30 p.m. making its way up Willingham Avenue from Fieldale Farms Corp. towards Airport Road.
The Grand Marshal for the parade will be Laura Saucedo Flores, the mother of fallen DeKalb County Police Officer, Edgar Flores, who grew up in Baldwin. Officer Flores was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 13th, 2018, four days before his 25 birthday.
Following the parade, everyone is asked to gather in the new park next to Stew-N-Que for a brief special dedication service for Officer Flores.
The deadline to submit entries will be November 29.
