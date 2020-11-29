Christmas in Lula will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the train depot.
The event will include a Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on Main Street and visits with Santa.
Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm overnight. Becoming windy. Low 47F. E winds shifting to SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 29, 2020 @ 11:23 pm
