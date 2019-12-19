American Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion hosted the annual Christmas party for area children on Saturday, Dec. 14. The group hosted 50 children and their families.
Volunteers included Gail Sheppard, Amy Sheppard, Debbie Blackwell, Cliff Hill, Mike Sheppard, Jennifer Sheppard, Charles Vidrine, Lee Strickland, Kathy Strickland, Jerry Blalock, Michael Sheppard, Russ Stewart, Matthew Wilson, Tony Hoss, Jacqueline Wilson and Shawn Wilson.
The event included food, visits with Santa and gifts.
