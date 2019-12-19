All are invited to attend two Christmas services at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Commerce.
On Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24) visitors will remember the arrival of the Prince of Peace with a candlelight service to be held at 7 p.m.
On Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25) visitors will gather at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate and proclaim Jesus Christ as the greatest Christmas gift.
“Come rejoice in the birth of our savior with us,” leaders state.
The church pastor is the Rev. Aaron Reinking.
The church is located at 42 Ila Road in Commerce.
For more information, visit the church website at www.ctkcommerce.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.