Area churches have sunrise services, egg hunts and other special events planned this coming Easter weekend.
GILLSVILLE BAPTIST
An Easter Service will be held at Gillsville Baptist at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Casual dress is welcome. A free T-shirt will be given to all visitors.
Doughnuts and juice will be served from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to change into their Easter shirts.
AIRLINE BAPTIST
Air Line Baptist Church has planned a special time with the YMCA on April 8.
“Can’t Stop the Hop” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at J.A. Waters Family YMCA.
There will be an egg hunt at noon. Other planned events include photos with the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, face painting and games.
For more information, email cbrown@airlinebaptist.org. The church website is airlinebaptist.org.
SOLID ROCK BAPTIST
Solid Rock Baptist Church Easter Service plans are as follows:
•Sunrise Service 7a.m. with refreshments served afterwards
•Sunday School 10 a.m.
•Morning Service 11 a.m
•Evening Service 6 p.m.
REDEMPTION CHURCH
Redemption Church, located at 603 Historic Homer Highway, Homer, will have an Easter Eggstravaganza on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is free for the public. It will include inflatables, snow cones, face painting, food, Easter egg hunt and prizes.
HOMER UMC
A community sunrise service will be held at Homer United Methodist Church on Easter Sunday followed by breakfast.
LINE BAPTIST
Line Baptist Church will have a Sunrise service at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday followed by worship service at 10:30 a.m.
