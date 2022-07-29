Bethany Christian Church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, August 7. The service is at 11 a.m.
A covered dish meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Bethany Christian Church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, August 7. The service is at 11 a.m.
A covered dish meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
Special music will be provided by the Joseph Baird family.
The church is located at 312 Historic Homer Hwy.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.