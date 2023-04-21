Charity Baptist Church will hold its third annual Night of Worship at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
"This is an event open to the community where we want to spend some time together worshipping," church leaders state.
The pastor is Scott Smith.
The church is located at 1302 Highway 51 North, Homer.
For more information, check out the website at charitybaptistch.org.
