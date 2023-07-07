Community Brotherhood will be held on Sunday, August 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the Don Stewart Hall at Homer United Methodist Church for a monthly breakfast and program.
The speaker this month will be Mark Fitzpatrick. Mark attends Refuge Church in Commerce GA and is a Network Technician with Windstream.
The church is located at 141 Sycamore Street, which is at the corner of Sycamore and Church Streets in downtown Homer. Brotherhood is the only ecumenical, basically lay, group in the county. Churches of every denomination are invited to participate.
Tim Harper is president of the Community Brotherhood.
Visitors are always welcome, leader’s state.
