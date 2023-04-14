Community Brotherhood will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 7:30 a.m. in the Don Stewart Hall at Homer United Methodist Church for a monthly breakfast and program.
The speaker this month will be Mike Brown, principal at Banks County High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 7:55 am
Community Brotherhood will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 7:30 a.m. in the Don Stewart Hall at Homer United Methodist Church for a monthly breakfast and program.
The speaker this month will be Mike Brown, principal at Banks County High School.
Tim Harper is president of the Community Brotherhood. The church is located at 141 Sycamore St. which is at the corner of Sycamore and Church Streets in downtown Homer. For more information on Homer United Methodist Church, please go to https://www.homerumc.com/
Brotherhood is the only ecumenical, basically lay, group in the county. Churches of every denomination are invited to participate.
Visitors are always welcome, leader’s state. Since Mother’s Day is celebrated during the month of May, we would love to have the spouses attend with their husbands and join us for breakfast on Sunday, May 1.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.