It was a beautiful crisp morning to gather in a celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection for an Easter Sunrise Service. The community churches of Homer come together annually for this historic and spiritual celebration.

The service typically begins just before day break to worship together. Over 80 people witnessed and shared in prayer, singing, sermon, fellowship and a breakfast together.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.