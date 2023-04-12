It was a beautiful crisp morning to gather in a celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection for an Easter Sunrise Service. The community churches of Homer come together annually for this historic and spiritual celebration.
The service typically begins just before day break to worship together. Over 80 people witnessed and shared in prayer, singing, sermon, fellowship and a breakfast together.
The Rev. David Collins of Homer United Methodist Church welcomed everyone who gathered, the Rev. Ron Glaze of Homer Church of God led the service in the opening and closing prayer, Worship Leader Brian Reddick of TrueLife Church in Homer lead everyone in joyful song, and the Rev. Deron Crocker of Homer Baptist Church brought the annual sermon message to the gathered body of worshipers.
"What a magnificent joy it was to gather as the body of Christ to give praise and thanksgiving for our Risen Savior and Lord," one of the attendees stated. "We hope you will join us next year for this wonder time together in worship held annually on Easter morning at Homer UMC, all are invited and welcome to attend."
This service is sponsored and celebrated by Homer Baptist, Homer Church of God, Homer Presbyterian, Redemption Church, TrueLife Church, and Homer United Methodist Church.
"It is our prayer that the Risen Christ is living in your heart and that you may know Jesus Christ as your personal friend and Savior," organizers state.
