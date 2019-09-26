Dennis Free will preach at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 29, at Bethany Christian Church.
Free and his wife Lynn have been missionaries to Indonesia for over 40 years .
Recently, he retired but will continue to return to Indonesia and minister part time.
He grew up in Homer and attended Bethany Christian Church. He is the son of Ruby Free of Homer and the late Everest Free.
The church is at 312 Historic Homer Hwy. in Homer.
