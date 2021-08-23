Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese Commerce Road, will be distributing free food boxes on Saturday, August 28, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (must be present to receive box). Volunteers come at 8:30 a.m. and recipients come at 9 a.m. (parking lot will be closed).
New time: Tuesday Sept 21 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. volunteers come at 1 p.m. to help setup. Recipients come at 3 p.m. ; parking lot will be closed. You will remain in your car and drive through. For more info call 706-789-2102
