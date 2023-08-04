The Gillsville Baptist Church Back to School event was held with 420 book bags and 350 bags of supplies were given out, as well as bracelets and church invitations being given out. Children interested in the Wednesday Night van ministry were also signed up. The hospitality team prepared and served over 700 meals and 600 hot dogs.
“This was exceedingly and abundantly above any thing we could have imagined,” church leaders said. “We had 25 people pray to accept Christ! Everyone of them were counseled with individually and prayed to give their heart to Christ! That makes it worth every chaotic moment.”
