Gillsville Baptist Church will hold a golf tournament at Double Oaks Golf Club, Commerce, on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The shot gun start will be at 9 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Gillsville Baptist Church will hold a golf tournament at Double Oaks Golf Club, Commerce, on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The shot gun start will be at 9 a.m.
Proceeds will help fund the completion of the children’s playground.
For more information, contact Robert Schwalbe, 404-403-1564, or reschwalbe@yahoo.com
There will be $100 hole sponsor.
Team registration is $300 team cost or $75 per person.
Extra opportunities to win will include: 4 Mulligans, 1 Red Tee Shot and 1 throw: $25 per player.
Team/player registration fees and extras must be paid the day of the event
There will be chances to win door prizes, along with five closest to the pin awards.
Lunch and drinks will be provided at the tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.