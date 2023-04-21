Homer Baptist Church will hold its Spring Festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
There will be an on-site food truck and vendors featuring arts and crafts, candles, soaps, outside arts, baked goods, jewelry and other items.
The church is located at 1172 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
