When I went to sleep Saturday evening, the wind was howling and the rain was coming down. I listened to the weather report, and it did not give me a lot of hope for Sunday’s weather. When I made my way to Water’s Edge Ministry, it was windy and misting rain. I wondered if anyone would show up for our first service at Tiger’s Cove at Lake Hartwell in this kind of weather. As I write the on Sunday evening, I have two comments. “Never underestimate the power of God,” and “all things are possible with Him.”
By far it wasn’t our greatest attendance, but God impressed on my heart to speak to every person who came by car. Some were people who faithfully came last year, and some were new. God used every person in that parking lot to encourage me and remind me that His plan will come to pass. That just makes me want to shout!!
First, I want to praise the Lord for everyone who has come on board to minister with us this season. If you’ve heard the term, “people have come out of the woodwork,” well that’s exactly how I feel about our second season. We are blessed with two worship leaders (pastors), two special guest speakers, and God has amazed me at the line up of singers He has brought to us. I should always remember, God does exceedingly, abundantly more that we can think or ask.
The Lord has also brought two new board members our way, and the godly wisdom that they have brought to the group is a true blessing. God knew exactly what we needed before we even asked. I thank Him for a powerful, praying group of people who will seek Him above all else.
When we submit ourselves to Him, and sincerely seek Him, I know without a doubt, God will do great things[S1] in the lives of those He sends to us this summer. I know He has ordained people for our ministry team, and He will bring people to hear the gospel. Psalm 139:16 tells us, “Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” So, I have no idea who is headed in our direction, but He already knows who will worship with us. I just ask the Lord to help all of us to be instant in season and ready to love others, show kindness, and serve God by serving others.
Without a doubt, God has put this ministry in place. We have those to speak, to sing, to encourage, and to pray. I can promise you; we will be praying for God’s will to be done and may He be glorified in everything we do.
