When I went to sleep Saturday evening, the wind was howling and the rain was coming down. I listened to the weather report, and it did not give me a lot of hope for Sunday’s weather. When I made my way to Water’s Edge Ministry, it was windy and misting rain. I wondered if anyone would show up for our first service at Tiger’s Cove at Lake Hartwell in this kind of weather. As I write the on Sunday evening, I have two comments. “Never underestimate the power of God,” and “all things are possible with Him.”

By far it wasn’t our greatest attendance, but God impressed on my heart to speak to every person who came by car. Some were people who faithfully came last year, and some were new. God used every person in that parking lot to encourage me and remind me that His plan will come to pass. That just makes me want to shout!!

