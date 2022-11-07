A memorial celebration will be held in honor of the late Rev. Julius Mack. The memorial celebration will be Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.
Rev. Mack would have celebrated 30 years of pastoring at Bush River Baptist Church this year.
Organizers ask that all family and friends wear Georgia Bulldog attire.
The service will be held at Bush River Baptist Church, located at 1265 Grove Level Rd., Maysville.
