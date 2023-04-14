The Miracle Deliverance House of Prayer will hold a cookout at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Quality Foods, located at 3185 Maysville Road, Commerce.
Latest Banks News
- BCHS cheer tryouts planned April 17-21
- Pebble Ministry Inc. announces inaugural scholarship
- Community Brotherhood to meet May 7
- LEWIS: Lessons to be learned from Easter story
- Miracle Deliverance plans cookout
- Mt. Carmel ladies plan yard sale
- 63 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Baldwin Police Department's K-9s receives bullet-proof vest
Most Popular
Articles
- County child attacked by bobcat
- Incidents reported to sheriff's office listed
- BOE approves personnel matters
- County resident questions ‘limitations’ at county election office
- Lula man charged after brief chase, struggle outside Cornelia church
- Maysville approves Memorial Day Bash planned for May 27
- Rezoning approved for truck repair shop
- Homer hosts Easter eggstravaganza
- Business owner seeks liquor sales in county
- LEWIS: Remembering the Gentle Giant
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.