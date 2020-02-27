Ordination services are planned at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, March 1.
Ordination services will be at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served from 1-2:30 p.m.
Candidates for ordination are Minister John H. Rucker and Minister Pam Wright. The speaker for the program will be Pastor David Lester of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Athens.
Mt. Calvary is located at 96 MLK Jr. Dr., Commerce.
