Mt. Olivet Church will host its annual "Old Fashion Day" will be Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Gerry Davis and special music will be provided by Jennie Kitchens.
The church is located off the Damascus Road in the Mt. Pleasant Community of Banks County.
"Come join us as we step back in time with singing-preaching and dinner on the ground," church leaders said.
