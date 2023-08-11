PASTOR MOTE

Pastor Matthew Mote, MA, CAADC.

Rehoboth Congregational Holiness Church will offer a ministry school and Bible college led by Pastor Matthew Mote. If interested or for more information, contact Pastor Matthew at Matthewpottery151@gmail.com. Open house will be on August 21 at 6:30 p.m. and classes start on August 29 at 6:30 p.m. The address is 322 Mt. Sinai Road, Lula.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.