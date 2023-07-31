With the start of a new school year, all sorts of emotions fill my mind. I can still remember the day my mom dropped me off at school for the first time. I remember holding her hand as we walked down the gigantic hallway that led to my classroom, and I also remember the minute our hands parted as she let go. I had tears in my eyes, and I am pretty sure my mom did as well. The good news is I survived that first day and come to love school for twelve plus years. While I do love learning, I also loved making new friends.
I also have a pretty good memory of a mama’s heart as I walked my kids into school. I also remember a breaking mama’s heart when I walked out the door. I soon learned they were in good hands. They had a lot of good teachers along the way, but I’ll never forget the para-pro in their kindergarten class. I quickly learned that she would take care of them, but I also learned she knew exactly how to sooth my heart as well. I will never forget her, and I know exactly why they are called para-PROS!
Now I am in new territory as Nate begins kindergarten this year. I have so many mixed emotions; I know he will learn so much, and knowledge is power! I also know he will make new friends who will join him on his official journey of education, ballgames, birthday parties, and everything else that comes with school.
Now let’s take a step back in time to my teaching days. I stood before the class and it was all eyes on me. I had learned many things in college, but I am not sure anything could have prepared me for the first day. I had to jolt myself into action, and get the day started for 25 or 30 students. I believe I was the only one in the room who knew this was my first go around. I was met with open arms and it was a wonderful day that led to a wonderful year for this first year teacher.
While I’ve been on both sides of the podium, I know what it is to be the mama of a student, and I’m learning what it is to be a Grammy to a student as well. No matter where any of us find ourselves today, I only have one piece of advice no matter where you fall into this equation. They all need our prayers.
Our children and grandchildren need us to pray a hedge of protection around them, and ask God to give them the ability and motivation to learn. We should ask the Lord to let them find favor with the administers, the teachers, and the other students. It’s also important that they find friends who are good people, and let’s pray that our kids will be kind.
Let us not forget about the teachers who are heading back into the classroom. I know it is an important career to shape the minds of the future. Let’s pray that our teachers will have everything they need, both physically and emotionally, to have a great year. Let’s pray that they will find respect from everyone in which they come in contact. Trust me. Teaching is a difficult job, and they need God’s guidance every single day.
As school starts this week, it is my prayer that we will remember the students and teachers as they head back into the classroom. May we remain faithful in our prayers am may all of them have the best year yet.
