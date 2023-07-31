With the start of a new school year, all sorts of emotions fill my mind. I can still remember the day my mom dropped me off at school for the first time. I remember holding her hand as we walked down the gigantic hallway that led to my classroom, and I also remember the minute our hands parted as she let go. I had tears in my eyes, and I am pretty sure my mom did as well. The good news is I survived that first day and come to love school for twelve plus years. While I do love learning, I also loved making new friends.

I also have a pretty good memory of a mama’s heart as I walked my kids into school. I also remember a breaking mama’s heart when I walked out the door. I soon learned they were in good hands. They had a lot of good teachers along the way, but I’ll never forget the para-pro in their kindergarten class. I quickly learned that she would take care of them, but I also learned she knew exactly how to sooth my heart as well. I will never forget her, and I know exactly why they are called para-PROS!

