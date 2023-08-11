The Little Country Church will be holding revival on Sunday, August 20, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday, August 21-23, at 7 p.m. with Bro. Dugar Strickland as the guest speaker. The church is located at 1151 Old Airport Road, Commerce.
Latest Banks News
- Contact Georgia 811 before digging
- Deputy Dempsey graduates from program
- Sheriff's office participates in training
- New Faith Christian plans pastor appreciation event
- A man of great faith
- Rehoboth to offer ministry school, Bible college
- Revival at Little Country Church
- Maysville to set Banks, Jackson millage rates Aug. 21
Most Popular
Articles
- Goss Got Game Basketball Camp held in county
- BOE approves personnel items
- Man found dead after crashing into Banks County business
- BOE approves personnel
- 50-year high school reunion to be held in Lula
- Banks deputy, K9 assists in two captures
- BCHS Cheer hosts annual Summer Cheer Camp
- Fall Armyworm pose risks to hayfields and pastures
- BOE proposes 10 percent tax increase
- 13 arrests reported by the sheriff's office
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.