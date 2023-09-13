Homecoming will be held at Temple Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17.
The church is located at 310 Temple Road, Homer.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 4:43 pm
Bro. Tim Lord will be preaching and his family will be singing. A meal will be held immediately following the morning service.
