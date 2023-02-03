Linda Shadburn from Circle of Hope was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Lula Ladies.
This is A Battered Shelter in Habersham County. Lula Ladies had donated $585 to the office in November.
Also at the meeting, the Lula Ladies took donations for a "love gift."
